INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is almost here!

It’s Indianapolis 500 week, with the race set for Sunday, May 29.

Our Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will preview the action with our digital-only show, Countdown to Indy at 12 p.m. ET.

In today’s episode, we’ll talk to veteran driver Ed Carpenter, who will start fourth in this year’s race.

This marks Carpenter’s 19th Indy 500. The three-time polesitter has six top-ten finishes and was the runner up in 2018. He’s also a team owner, with Rinus VeeKay (starting third) and Conor Daly (starting 18th) driving for Ed Carpenter Racing.