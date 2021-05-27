Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig earns statewide recognition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig dedicates a lot of time to serving young athletes at his high school and beyond, and was awarded for his hard work by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors’ Association Wednesday.

Craig was named Pennsylvania’s Athletic Director of the Year. Outside of working for the Eagles, he serves as the District 3 Wrestling Chairman and is on the district’s Swimming Steering Committee. He is currently the president of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Director’s Association and serves on the PIAA’s Board of Directors.