MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Only one team was allowed to leave Mechanicsburg with an unblemished record on Wednesday night, and Cumberland Valley made sure it was them.

The Eagles faced previously undefeated Waynesboro in the Suave Brothers Championship final Wednesday, and after a first quarter deficit and halftime tie, managed to pull away for a 46-39 win.

The Eagles improved to 8-0 with the win while Waynesboro fell to 9-1.