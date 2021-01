MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley’s boys came out strong on Tuesday night, grabbing and early lead and holding on, taking down Mechanicsburg 66-56.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 on the young season, after downing Governor Mifflin on Monday night in their opener.

Division-I bound Sam Sherry led Cumberland Valley with 23 points, followed by teammate Max Krevsky’s 15. Nolan Gilbert added 12 points for the Eagles.

Cumberland Valley will take on Chambersburg next on Friday.