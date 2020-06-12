Cumberland Valley grad Beck Way drafted by New York Yankees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — From Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania to the Big Apple. It’s at least an option for Cumberland Valley graduate Beck Way, who was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round, 129th overall in Thursday night’s MLB Draft.

The right-handed pitcher was taken in a virus-shortened event, and was selected out of Northwest Florida State Junior College.

Beck Way can have it his way, though. The 20 year-old has already committed to finish his collegiate career at LSU.

Blessed to announce that I have committed to Louisiana State University to further my baseball and academic career. I want to thank God for this opportunity and second a special thanks to my family and all the coaches that have helped me so far. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/dJ4r3mwg34 — Beck way (@That_kid_beck) November 8, 2019

MLB.com ranks the Midstate native as the 95th-best prospect.