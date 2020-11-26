WATCH: Cumberland Valley grad Kelly Jekot scores 1000th point in Penn State debut

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — After 626 days away from basketball due to injury and a new team, Cumberland Valley grad Kelly Jekot made her long-awaited return to basketball on Wednesday night as a Penn State Nittany Lion.

Jekot started the game — a milestone in itself — and also hit another benchmark, scoring her 1000th career point at the end of the third quarter in an 84-45 win over Coppin State. She finished the game with a double-double, scoring 11 points and adding 11 rebounds.

“It’s been two years since I played a game, essentially.” she said. “It was just an incredible experience and I’m glad we got the ‘W.'”

The women are slated to hit the floor next on November 30 against St. Francis.