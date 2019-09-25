Cumberland Valley to play first high school game at Beaver Stadium since 1988

Note: Penn State Media Release

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will play host to a high school football game between State College Area and Cumberland Valley Saturday, October 26. The Beaver Stadium Classic kick time will be either noon or 5 p.m. and will be determined following the announcement of the kick time for Penn State’s game at Michigan State, which takes place on the same day.

Tickets for the State College Area-Cumberland Valley game will be $10 and are available in advance at the schools and in person at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office (Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), beginning on Tuesday, October 1.

Fans are asked to park in Stadium West lot (west of the stadium; Penn State football lot 18) or Jordan East lot (south of the stadium; Penn State football lot 41) on game day. Parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff. Tailgating in university parking lots will not be permitted for this game. Parking cost will be $10 per vehicle. Parking can also be purchased in advance in at the high schools and the Bryce Jordan Center.

The parking fee will be waived at the entrance to the lots for any vehicle displaying a current Penn State University-issued parking permit upon entry to the lot (faculty/staff, commuter, student, evening/weekend, etc.).

State College will be the home team for the game and will be celebrating Senior Day.