Cumberland Valley tops Central Dauphin for 4A girl’s soccer title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It lived up to the hype.

A much-anticipated rematch between Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin was settled on Tuesday night, the winner getting to take home a trophy and the title of District 4A champion. Great goalie play from Abby Miller and a second half goal from Carly Smith was enough to bring the Eagles the coveted crown.

“After not knowing if we’d even have a season, we knew we had to take every game we could get and take nothing for granted,” Miller said after the match. “Since we made it to the district final, we were going to make something of it and bring home a [championship].”

Cumberland Valley will face Archbishop Carroll in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.