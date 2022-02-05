CV boys and girls basketball squads take down Carlisle on Senior Night

(WHTM) – Both Cumberland Valley basketball teams were on a mission Friday night.

Not just to fine tune and prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run in their respective brackets – but to do it at the hands of the Thundering Herd.

The boys have rolled to a 17-4 mark coming into the hectic environment at Carlisle High School and it looked like they were up to the challenge by building a 24-19 halftime lead.

But the Thundering Herd’s run came in the 3rd quarter.

Carlisle tying things up at 35 heading into the 4th quarter and even grabbing a 39-38 lead with just a few minutes remaining.

Huge play down the stretch from Spencer Titus and Nolan Gilbert allowed CV to 12-5 run from there on out and capture the massive road win by a final score of 50-44.

The girls team had much less drama in their matchup with Carlisle.

The Lady Eagles honoring seniors Natalie Parsons and Dejah Hill before the game and the two did not disappoint.

CV building a 17-point lead at the half and making it a 41-point win by the time the buzzer sounded with a 61-20 victory.

Parsons scored 10 points and Hill added 8 in their final regular season home game as members of the Lady Eagles.