Dallastown, Eastern York announce new head football coaches

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The York-Adams League will have a different look in the 2022 season, with two schools announcing new head football coaches on Thursday and Friday.

Dallastown is promoting 25 year-old offensive line coach Levi Murphy to the head position. The 2015 Dover grad and former YAIAA standout takes over for Ron Miller, who previously announced he was stepping down from the program. Murphy has been with the Wildcats for the past two seasons and watched the team improve its record six-fold in the fall of 2021.

Eastern York didn’t go far for it’s new hire. The Knights announced Bud Kyle has been approved to take over the program after coaching Columbia for the past five seasons. Eastern York finished with a 2-8 record in 2021, but Kyle’s coming off an 8-2 season in the Lancaster-Lebanon League with the Tide.