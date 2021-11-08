Damon’s Monday Takeaways from first round of district playoffs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The high school football district playoffs started on an exciting note over the weekend, with a number of teams notching impressive victories.

The Harrisburg Cougars continued to stay hot Saturday afternoon, winning their seventh straight game in a blowout over Carlisle. Harrisburg improved to 10-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against 5A power Governor Mifflin.

Upper Dauphin jumped out to a 30-point lead in the 2A semifinal against Columbia, before holding on for a 50-48 win. The road win clinched a spot in the district final for the Trojans, who will face unbeaten York Catholic for the title.

Hempfield is the owner of the most shocking win of the week, a 35-2 throbbing of Central Dauphin East. The Black Knights hit the road as the No. 6 seed in the 6A bracket, after clinching their first winning regular season since 2017. The postseason win was also the team’s first since 2017. Hempfield will travel to Harrisburg in the district semifinals.