Damon’s Monday Takeaways: high school football Week 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — High school football’s Week 12 marked the beginning of district championships for our local teams.

York Catholic was able to stay undefeated, taking down Upper Dauphin in the 2A final, and the defending state champion Steel-High snapped a two-game losing streak to defeat Delone Catholic in the 1A title game.

The Harrisburg Cougars held court on their home field Saturday afternoon, handling Hempfield to advance to the district championship.

McDevitt still appears to be the team to beat in the 4A ranks, blowing out Northern 62-0 in the quarterfinals on Friday night. The Crusaders will host Berks Catholic in the semifinals.