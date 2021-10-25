Damon’s takeaways from high school football’s Week Nine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nine weeks of the high school football season are in the books, and teams are still jockeying for position in their respective playoff brackets with one week to go in the regular season.

York Catholic continued to separate itself from the 2A crop, beating Delone 13-6 last Friday to remain unbeaten. There are just three perfect records left in our viewing area; Shippensburg, Central York and the Irish.

After getting blown out in the season opener, Lampeter-Strasburg has rattled off eight straight wins. The Pioneers beat up Ephrata 63-7 in Week Eight to improve to 8-1. L-S is currently ranked third in 4A and is just thousandths of a point behind first.

Middletown needed a win last Friday more than either of the aforementioned teams. The Blue Raiders entered the week ranked seventh in 3A, with only eight teams making the postseason. The squad’s convincing 41-6 win catapulted Middletown in fifth and the now-.500 Blue Raiders appear to be a lock for the playoffs.