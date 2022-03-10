McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of the PIAA State Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament is in the books. Delone defeated Montour 58-25 on their home court on Wednesday.

The Squires will now face Knoch in the second round on Saturday.

Full Class 4A First Round Results

Archbishop Wood (19-6) defeats Bishop McDevitt (19-8) 68-24

Bermudian Springs (24-6) defeats Central Columbia (19-7) 55-33

Lansdale Catholic (16-7) defeats Lancaster Catholic (24-5) 66-57

Delone Catholic (27-1) defeats Montour (16-8) 58-25

Blackhawk (25-0) defeats Eastern York (21-7) 54-48

The Girls PIAA State Class 4A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.