Delone girls top Trinity for 3A title

Delone Catholic’s girls went on a late second quarter run to grab a ten-point lead at halftime against Trinity on Thursday evening at GIANT Center in Hershey.
The Squires did not look back.
Delone built on its double-digit lead throughout the second half to beat the Shamrocks 44-22.
The defending state champions were led by strong performances from Abby Jacoby, Giana Hoddinott and Brooke Lawyer.
Delone will face the sixth-place finisher from District 12 in the opening round of the state playoffs on Friday, March 6.