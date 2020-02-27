Delone girls top Trinity for 3A title

Live Now
Delone Catholic’s girls went on a late second quarter run to grab a ten-point lead at halftime against Trinity on Thursday evening at GIANT Center in Hershey.

Delone Catholic’s Brooke Lawyer drives in the first half against Trinity.

The Squires did not look back.

Delone built on its double-digit lead throughout the second half to beat the Shamrocks 44-22.

The defending state champions won the District 3A title on Thursday afternoon in Hershey.

The defending state champions were led by strong performances from Abby Jacoby, Giana Hoddinott and Brooke Lawyer.

Delone will face the sixth-place finisher from District 12 in the opening round of the state playoffs on Friday, March 6.

