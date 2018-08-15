Dirt Track Tuesday

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Video
Top Stories
Carlisle’s Sadler Health to open COVID vaccine clinic in Perry County
Top Stories
Biden to hold first formal news conference next week
8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city
Women report stronger side effects from COVID-19 vaccines than men
Video
Officials: A dam in Oregon could fail in a large earthquake
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccination Frustration
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Carlisle’s Sadler Health to open COVID vaccine clinic in Perry County
Top Stories
Women report stronger side effects from COVID-19 vaccines than men
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,119 new cases, 970,717 total as of March 16, 2021
Harrisburg University leader selected to serve on PA’s COVID-19 vaccine task force
Show Me the Money: Debunking tax myths and separating fact from fiction
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Winter Alert
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Like a Girl
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Local tracks open up 410 sprint car 2021 season
Video
Top Stories
Penn State hires Micah Shrewsberry as men’s basketball head coach
Tokyo Olympic torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution
Pocono Raceway encouraged by new 50 percent capacity limit for outdoor events
Hershey Bears will not admit significantly more fans despite new indoor event guidelines
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Honoring Black History
Finding Hope Together
Remarkable Woman
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
You Can Do It
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
York County miniature donkey ‘Sheldon’ a top 10 finalist in 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts
Top Stories
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Aaron Frank, RN
Video
We Salute You: Nelson G. Hamman
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Meghan Shatto-Gooch
Video
We Salute You: Ethan Mosca
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Kulkarni Cultural Series to feature free virtual concert
Video
Top Stories
Springtime fun with the family
Video
Top Stories
Penn State Health: Treating endometriosis, scheduling yearly mammogram
Video
Vibrant Living: Exploring science with the Mooreheads
Video
Winners announced for Capital Area Science & Engineering Fair
Video
Haul your mess away with help from Junk Busterz
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Dirt Track Tuesday
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Aug 15, 2018 / 04:14 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2018 / 04:14 AM EDT
Here’s your weekend wrap up from local dirt tracks.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps