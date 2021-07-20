Complete guide as World of Outlaws invades Williams Grove this weekend

It’s been two months since the 2021 edition of the World of Outlaws vs. the PA Posse kicked off back in May. Continuing on their 2020 dominance, which included a complete sweep of the Posse on their own porch, the Outlaws did it again by shutting out the Central PA stars in their first bout this year.

The more impressive part of the Outlaws’ May sweep of the Posse was the fact that it came from three different drivers all winning their first Series race at their respective tracks. Brad Sweet conquered Lincoln Speedway for the first time, then Carson Macedo and Aaron Reutzel split Williams Grove wins.

A host of other worthy Outlaw superstars including David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild & Logan Schuchart all hope to put their names on the scorecard this weekend.

DEWEASE & DIETRICH: When it comes to the PA Posse’s active drivers, Lance Dewease of Fayetteville and Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg have defeated the Outlaws more than anyone, and they’re both on a hot streak lately.

When the Outlaws were last in town during May, Dewease was struggling to find that elusive 100th career Williams Grove win. He put it on the podium at both nights of the Morgan Cup and has since rattled off four victories including a $15,000 PA Speedweek triumph at the 1/2-mile. The 103-time Williams Grove winner has earned 14 of his 17 World of Outlaws victories at the track.

For Dietrich, he’s fresh off a $20,000 runner-up run in his first-ever Kings Royal Feature on Saturday. A few weeks back, the 33-year-old dominated a weeklong battle for the PA Speedweek championship, which included two podium runs at Williams Grove. He’s won two of his five-career World of Outlaws victories at the track.

SCHATZ-SYLVANIA: Donny Schatz enters both events this week as the winningest driver at each of them. He’s topped Lernerville’s Silver Cup and Williams Grove’s Summer Nations on seven occasions each.

The 10-time Series champion is ranked inside the top-three when it comes to World of Outlaws wins at both tracks. He’s won nine races with 22 top-fives in 52 Lernerville starts and owns 21 wins and 66 top-fives in 124 Williams Grove appearances.

Although they’ve only won once this year, the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest #15 has been consistent with 23 top-fives in 46 races, which ranks third among all drivers. It’s not consistency, but victory lane that he’s chasing this week with $25,000 at Lernerville and $20,000 at Williams Grove available.

POINTS SHAKEUP: After five nights of action in Ohio, the championship outlook looks quite different for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Saturday’s double Kings Royals were exempt as show-up points only, but the other three nights allowed all the opportunity for change.

Two-time and defending champion Brad Sweet continues his stronghold over the top spot, but positions two through six all swapped behind him. Thanks to a third at Attica and two Eldora preliminary wins, Carson Macedo (-114) and the Jason Johnson Racing #41 surpassed David Gravel’s (-140) Big Game Motorsports #2 for the runner-up spot with 35 events remaining this season.

Behind them, Donny Schatz (-248) jumped from sixth to fourth in the standings with more consistency coming from his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15. Sheldon Haudenschild (-254) and Logan Schuchart (-266) both dropped a spot to fifth and sixth due to some unlucky runs.

This Week at a Glance – When and Where

Tuesday, July 20 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA

Friday-Saturday, July 23-24 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (14 Drivers)

13 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #49

7 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

6 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

4 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing #17

3 wins – Aaron Reutzel, Roth Motorsports #83

3 wins – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

2 wins – Kerry Madsen, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #14

2 wins – Kyle Larson, Silva Motorsports #57

1 win – James McFadden, Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9

1 win – Brent Marks, Brent Marks Racing #19M

1 win – Dave Blaney, Dave Blaney #10

1 win – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

1 win – Spencer Bayston, Sam McGhee Motorsports #11

1 win – Tyler Courtney, Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC

FEATURE LAPS LED (23 Drivers)

267 laps – Brad Sweet

185 laps – Carson Macedo

173 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

158 laps – Aaron Reutzel

150 laps – David Gravel

148 laps – Logan Schuchart

117 laps – Donny Schatz

63 laps – Kerry Madsen

57 laps – Tyler Courtney

46 laps – Kyle Larson

36 laps – James McFadden

33 laps – Spencer Bayston

27 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

19 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

17 laps – Brent Marks

10 laps – Jacob Allen & Brock Zearfoss

3 laps – Ian Madsen

1 lap – Kasey Kahne, Kraig Kinser, Brandon Spithaler, Dave Blaney, Brian Brown

SLICK WOODY’S QUICKTIME AWARDS (17 Drivers)

10 QuickTimes – David Gravel

5 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild

4 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart, Kerry Madsen

3 QuickTimes – Aaron Reutzel

2 QuickTimes – James McFadden, Cory Eliason, Giovanni Scelzi, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 QuickTime – Carson Macedo, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Kasey Kahne, Brian Brown, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (35 Drivers)

20 Heat Wins – David Gravel

18 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

14 Heat Wins – Aaron Reutzel

12 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

10 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild

9 Heat Wins – James McFadden

8 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

6 Heat Wins – Brian Brown

5 Heat Wins – Kerry Madsen

4 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Tyler Courtney

3 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides, Kraig Kinser, Ian Madsen, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, DJ Netto

1 Heat Win – Wayne Johnson, Danny Dietrich, Hunter Schuerenberg, Lance Dewease, Anthony Macri, Brandon Spithaler, Parker Price-Miller, Tim Kaeding, Jack Dover, Scotty Thiel, Paul McMahan, Daryn Pittman, Justin Peck, Jac Haudenschild

PODIUM FINISHES (24 Drivers)

22 Podiums – Brad Sweet

18 Podiums – Carson Macedo

13 Podiums – David Gravel

12 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz

8 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel

6 Podiums – Kerry Madsen

5 Podiums – Brent Marks, Giovanni Scelzi

4 Podiums – James McFadden

3 Podiums – Brian Brown

2 Podiums – Cory Eliason, Lance Dewease, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson

1 Podium – Kraig Kinser, Justin Peck, Brian Brown, Anthony Macri, Dave Blaney, Spencer Bayston, Daryn Pittman, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2021 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, Feb. 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Sun, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

3. Fri, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1)

4. Sat, March 6 / East Bay Raceway Park / Tampa, FL / Aaron Reutzel (1)

5. Fri, March 12 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

6. Sat, March 13 / The Rev / Monroe, LA / David Gravel (1)

7. Fri, March 19 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

8. Sat, March 20 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brad Sweet (2)

9. Sat, March 27 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

10. Fri, April 2 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (4)

11. Sat, April 3 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (5)

12. Fri, April 9 / Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN / James McFadden (1)

13. Sat, April 10 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (2)

14. Fri, April 22 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / David Gravel (2)

15. Sun, April 24 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / David Gravel (3)

16. Thur, April 29 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Brad Sweet (6)

17. Fri, April 30 / I-70 Motorsports Park / Odessa, MO / Brad Sweet (7)

18. Sat, May 1 / I-70 Motorsports Park / Odessa, MO / Brad Sweet (8)

19. Sat, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (1)

20. Sat, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Wed, May 12 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Brad Sweet (9)

22. Fri, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Carson Macedo (3)

23. Sat, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Aaron Reutzel (2)

24. Tues, May 18 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / Logan Schuchart (2)

25. Fri, May 21 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / David Gravel (4)

26. Sat, May 22 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Dave Blaney (1)

27. Mon, May 31 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Kyle Larson (1)

28. Sat, June 5 / Granite City Speedway /Sauk Rapids, MN / David Gravel (5)

29. Fri, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Carson Macedo (4)

30. Sat, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Carson Macedo (5)

31. Thur, June 17 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Brad Sweet (10)

32. Fri, June 18 / Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Donny Schatz (1)

33. Sat, June 19 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

34. Mon, June 21 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (6)

35. Tues, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Aaron Reutzel (3)

36. Thur, June 24 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Kerry Madsen (1)

37. Fri, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Kerry Madsen (2)

38. Sat, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

39. Fri, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (11)

40. Sat, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (12)

41. Sat, July 10 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Brad Sweet (13)

42. Tues, July 13 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Spencer Bayston (1)

43. Wed, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (6)

44. Sat, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Tyler Courtney (1)

45. Sat, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

46. Sun, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (7)