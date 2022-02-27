ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Two-time defending points champion Freddie Rahmer already finds himself in victory lane after the 2022 season-opening Lincoln Icebreaker on Sunday.

Despite winning the points title in back-to-back years, this was Rahmer’s first ever Icebreaker win. Sunday was also Rahmer’s debut in his new number 8R car owned by Rich Eichelberger.

After icy weather last week, Lincoln Speedway was forced to delay the start of the 2022 season to Sunday. But that didn’t stop thousands of fans and dozens of drives from flocking to the track on a brisk and windy afternoon.

Rahmer finished in front winning $5,000. Despite a late-race push on the restart, Brent Marks came in second. Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich and Jordan Givler round out the top five.

Lincoln is back in action on Saturday, March 5; racing begins at 3 p.m.