Derek Locke has “locke” on victory lane, new winners at Lincoln Speedway

As the season heads towards summer, more Midstate dirt tracks are in action. This week’s Dirt Track Tuesday report takes fans to Williams Grove, Bap’s Speedway, Path Valley and Lincoln Speedway.

Williams Grove

Williams Grove raced 410 sprint cars on Friday night. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen No. 5 lead an entire race. Lucas Wolfe takes the checkers for his first win of the season, and more importantly his first win in two years. He celebrates in victory lane with his mom, Gail.

In the Grove’s 358 feature, Enola’s Derek Locke continues his early season dominance. The No. 77 makes the winning pass of the No. 28 of Matt Findley. Locke picks up his second win of the season at Williams Grove. The defending point champ has a “locke” on the 358 victory lane.

Bap’s Speedway

Saturday at Bap’s Speedway, the blue No. 75 of Kenny Edkins out duels the No. 1 of Chase Gutshall for the win in the Larry Jackson Nationals super sportsmen feature. This race paid some extra money and it looks like Kenny will be able to use it.

Path Valley

The wingless super sportsmen take to Path Valley. Steve Wary catches the cushion wrong but is OK. Kevin Gutshall in the No. 63 outduels veteran Steve Wilbur in the No. 59 and the rest for his first career win. Kevin in victory lane with Ms. Path Valley. Kevin is not related to previously mentioned Chase Gutshall.

Lincoln Speedway

Finally, we come to the 410’s at Lincoln Speedway. In search of his first career win, Scott Fisher in the No. 21 led for 20 laps until the blue No. 75 of Tyler Ross goes by. It’s Tyler’s first win of the season.

