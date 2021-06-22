Dewease, Kendall win big before PA Speedweek begins

With only a few short days before 2021 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek kicks off, Midstate drivers look for some momentum headed into the 10-straight days of racing.

Williams Grove

Friday night, Williams Grove victory lane featured a familiar face. Lance Dewease in the 69k earned his 101st win at the track. He made the winning pass of Robbie Kendall on his way to the checkers.

Dewease has some strong momentum headed into PA Speedweek’s first race on Friday night at Williams Grove. The track will also honor the 69k mechanic Davey Brown Sr. on Friday.

Lincoln Speedway

On Saturday night, Kendall got his redemption at Lincoln Speedway. Kendall made the winning pass of Trevor Klassmeyer on Lap #21.

This was Kendall’s third-overall victory at Lincoln and his first since 2019.

PA Speedweek

Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek kicks off Friday, June 25 at Williams Grove. The full schedule can be found here.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.