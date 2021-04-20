Fan favorite pulls off second career win, Dirt Track Tuesday full highlights

A triumphant week of dirt track racing in the midstate was capped off by a driver’s second career win. This week’s action includes Williams Grove and Lincoln Speedway.

Williams Grove

Friday night at Williams Grove, Tony Stewart’s All Stars sanctioned the 410 sprint cars were in action. Chad Trout takes the craziest ride of the weekend during heat racing. Chad was OK and raced (in a different car) the next night at Lincoln.

Kyle Larsen driving the #57 made his first appearance on the circuit this season. Much to the expectation of Central PA racing fans, Larson makes the winning pass of front row starter Lance DeWease #69K. Kyle has a NASCAR Cup win on the young season, but this is his first win in a real race car so far this year.

In the 358 sprints, defending Williams Grove point champ Derrick Locke #77 picked up where he left off last season taking the lead from Tyler Brehm. Derrick is a 3rd generation racer sharing victory lane with his dad Howie and Grandpa Fred Locke. You could call that a “Locke on victory lane.”

Lincoln Speedway

In the 410 feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Tim Shaffer #72 leads over Freddy Rahmer #51 and Chase Dietz #39 towards lapped traffic on the final of the 33 laps. All three drivers would lead during the most dramatic last lap of the year with Rahmer pulling out the win, for $6,900 in the Steldon Memorial race.

In the Lincoln 358 sprints, polesitter Ashley Cappetta #89 picks up her second career win. The most popular driver in Lincoln Speedway social media history is greeted by track announcer Wayne Harper. Wayne has had foot operations, but he made his way down the stands to victory lane for the first time in years for this special occasion.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.