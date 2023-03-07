(WHTM) — The top 410 sprint car series in the country, World of Outlaws, will race 14 times in Pennsylvania in 2023. The schedule has four major Pennsylvania stops in mid-March, mid-May, July and end of September into October.

For the first time in the history of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the tour will head north in March for a four-race swing against the PA Posse. Usually the Outlaws race on the West Coast during the early spring months.

Full list of stops in Pennsylvania

Friday, March 10 – Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, March 11 – Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Port Royal Speedway

Friday, March 17 – Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, March 18 – Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Lincoln Speedway

Wednesday, May 10 – World of Outlaws Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway

Friday, May 12 – World of Outlaws Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, May 13 – World of Outlaws Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway

Wednesday, July 19 – World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash at BAPS Motor Speedway

Friday, July 21 – Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, July 22 – Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, September 29 – Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, September 30 – Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, October 6 – Nittany Showdown at Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, October 7 – Nittany Showdown at Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal gets early March stop

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will again return to the Speedway in 2023 for the two-day Nittany Classic Oct. 6-7. However, for the first time ever, the series will visit the Speedway for an early March swing with a two-day show paying $10,000 to-win both nights on March 10-11.

The last time the World of Outlaws made a spring visit to Port Royal Speedway was May 27, 1987. The race was won by Doug Wolfgang.

In the Series’ last visit to the track, Anthony Macri swept the weekend to pick up his first two World of Outlaws victories.

Williams Grove hosts WoO seven times

For the first time since 2017, the Outlaws will make seven stops at Williams Grove Speedway in 2023. It’s the first-ever March race for the half-mile track.

Lance Dewease won three Outlaws races at the Grove in 2022, including the National Open. Brad Sweet ensured the Outlaws weren’t swept at Williams Grove last year winning one race.

Hometown Hero wins at Lincoln in 2022

The March 18th stop is the earliest in Lincoln’s Outlaws history. The previous earliest arrival was last year, May 11, when Jacob Allen of Hanover won, his first ever win at the track. The Shark Racing shop owned by his father, Bobby Allen, is just six miles from Lincoln Speedway.

World of Outlaws drivers have won the last three events at Lincoln, including Allen, Brad Sweet in 2021 and Sheldon Haudenschild in 2020.

BAPS Speedway on the schedule

For the first time in 30 years, the World of Outlaws will stop at BAPS Speedway in York Haven.

“It’s an honor to be able to host the premier series in Sprint Car racing,” said BAPS Speedway’s Kolten Gouse. “This is something we have been working toward for a long time, and I think this shows how far we have come as a speedway. The Outlaws feature the best Sprint Car drivers in the world, and we are looking forward to having them and feel like we can provide a great show for the fans.”

The event will pay $10,000 to the winner. General admission for the event will be $35 for ages 13-over. Kids 12-under will be $10. Season seat holders will be honored.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. The series is rich in history and tradition. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events live to fans around the world.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is the premier winged sprint car series in the world, featuring the most world class drivers. Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws tour invades racetracks and thrills fans in more than 23 different states while sanctioning events at some of the most famous dirt racing facilities in the world. In addition, the Outlaws will be racing for nearly $6 million in purses and other prize money between the season opener at Volusia Speedway Park and the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.