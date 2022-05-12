HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The World of Outlaws invade Pennsylvania this week to run three races at Lincoln Speedway and Williams Grove. While in town, the Outlaws took the time to visit the Milton Hershey School to give students their first taste of a 410 sprint car.

On Wednesday night, the World of Outlaws were in Abbottstown at Lincoln Speedway. Just three miles away from his home race shop, Jacob Allen won at Lincoln in the Gettysburg Clash.

This was Allen’s third overall win on the World of Outlaws circuit and his second win this year. The win was largely celebrated by the Hanover crowd, who typically root for the PA Posse and the local drivers. With bragging rights on the line, Midstate fans typically like having the edge over Outlaws drivers, but an Allen win felt like it makes both group of fans happy.

During the drivers down time on Thursday afternoon, the World of Outlaws took advantage of the time to spread awareness of their sport. By visiting the students of the Milton Hershey School, the Outlaws introduced many students to the sport for the first time.

The World of Outlaws heads to Williams Grove for races on Friday and Saturday.