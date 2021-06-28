Kyle Larson joins PA Speedweek for midweek, Peck wins at Lincoln in Night 4

He seems virtually unstoppable no matter the car, surface or level. This race season, Kyle Larson is winning everywhere, and this week, he’s taking his talents to Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek.

He’s the NASCAR Cup Series wins leader with four victories this season; he’s won or finished second in eight of his last nine races. Plus, Larson is just two points behind Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin.

Then there’s his record on dirt. Larson has won races in late models, in 410 sprint cars and even a race on the World of Outlaws schedule less than 24 hours after one of his four Cup Series victories.

Now, Larson sets his sights on Pennsylvania Speedweek, rolling into the ten-day event on night no. 4 at Lincoln Speedway on Monday night.

“I enjoy coming to Pennsylvania Speedweek for a while now,” Larson said outside his trailer Monday night. “The midweek stuff works out well for my schedule, so I wouldn’t miss it.”

The driver is the 2020 PA Speedweek Champion, running many of the races last season as he was not competing in NASCAR.

In his first race of 2021 PA Speedweek, Robbie Kendall held Larson off to take second at Lincoln. Justin Peck took the checkers after having the fastest qualifying time in the second flight of time trials. So Peck won Night 4, Kendall in second, Larson in third.

The defending champ is not running for points in PA Speedweek this year, but instead is running Monday through Thursday before rejoining the Cup Series for the weekend.

Larson will run Grandview on Tuesday, Wednesday he’ll head to Port Royal and wrap his week of racing at Hagerstown Speedway on July 1.