Lance Dewease gets back-to-back 410 wins, plus Kyle Larson’s impressive weekend

When race fans go back to Memorial Day 2020, it was the first time Midstate race tracks held races after a two-month hiatus. Tracks were shut down due to state COVID-19 guidelines since mid-March in 2020.

Now, one year later, tracks are back to full capacity with a full 2021 racing scheduled planned.

This Memorial Day Weekend, rain canceled three straight days of racing. Monday, however, the clouds finally parted and we had one sunny day for racing.

Port Royal Speedway

At Port Royal on Monday, fan favorite Lance Dewease has the lead over Anthony Macri in the Bob Weikert Memorial. The 30-lap 410 feature was an All Star sanctioned event, but it was all PA Posse from the start.

Macri continuously banged the rail, breaking his tire clear off while he was in second.

In the end, Dewease held on to the lead over Logan Wagner. The 69k team mechanic Davey Brown Sr. celebrated his 87th birthday on Monday with a big Port Royal win.

Wingless Sportsmen at Port Royal

In the wingless sportsmen on Monday, Kevin Gutshall makes the feature winning pass of Bill Brian for his second win on the season. In reverse order of actual finish are third place Steve Wilber, Bill Brian in second and race winner Kevin in victory lane.

Lincoln Speedway

Also on Monday, Lincoln Speedway hosted the Hank Gentzler Memorial and a 35-lap 410 feature. In the end, Freddie Rahmer came away the winner and 5,000 dollars richer.

.@FreddieRahmer wins the Hank Gentzler Memorial and is $5,000 richer! pic.twitter.com/SIHuPNEWMt — Lincoln Speedway (@lincolnspeedway) June 1, 2021

NOTE: Lincoln was the first track in 2020 to return to racing on Memorial Day.

Kyle Larson’s big weekend

Kyle Larson spent much of 2020 beating up virtually every driver on every track in the Midstate while racing on dirt full time. This season, he’s back in the NASCAR Cup Series, but still remains relentless as a driver.

On Sunday, Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was his second NASCAR win of the season, moving him into second in the Cup Series Point Standings.

🎧 Listen to @KyleLarsonRacin, the No. 5 @TeamHendrick crew, and Mr. H himself as they make history in the #CocaCola600. pic.twitter.com/tBOBx1DjK0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 31, 2021

Just one day after his NASCAR victory, Larson claimed the checkers again. This time, Larson won on the World of Outlaws stop at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

It’s hard to understate what @KyleLarsonRacin just did across two different disciplines.



10:27pm on Sunday — He won @NASCAR’s #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy.



10:15pm on Monday — He won the World of Outlaws Sprint Car race at @BurgSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/Swd8lMmtSB — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 1, 2021

