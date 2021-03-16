Local tracks open up 410 sprint car 2021 season

There’s something special about the first weekend in March when all the local tracks open back up, especially after an unprecedented race season in 2021.

On Saturday, Port Royal Speedway opened its 2021 season. Despite the high winds on Sunday, Williams Grove managed to open the season. Lincoln Speedway continued a successful start to its 410 sprint car season.

The season opener at Port Royal featured a familiar face in victory lane. Fan-favorite Lance Dewease made the feature winning pass of Kerry Madson. The Australia-native moved to the region to join the PA Posse, but Dewease prevails in the Port Royal opener.

Lincoln also ran 410 sprint cars on Saturday. Freddy Rahmer gets tangled up in turn one to start the race. After a multi-car crash, and Rahmer flipping over the wall, the 51’s night is over. Rahmer would be okay and would race on Sunday at Williams Grove.

Danny Dietrich benefits from the crash, moving from 16th place at the start all the way to the front. Dietrich makes the winning pass of Chad Trout and wins at Lincoln. The 48 picks up his first win of the season.

Rounding out the weekend, Williams Grove managed to open the season despite high winds on Sunday. Rahmer opens for the second day in a row on the pole.

Fast Freddy opens up a large lead to start the race, survives a late threat due to lap traffic. Rahmer wins his first race of the season in the Grove opener.