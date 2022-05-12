ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Logan Schuchart has developed into one of the top drivers on the World of Outlaws tour. He has his eyes set on an Outlaws Championship, but first he has one goal in Pennsylvania he wants to achieve first.

The Hanover, Pa. native has never won at Lincoln Speedway or Williams Grove while competing on the World of Outlaws tour. He has multiple second place finishes, but winners circle has remained elusive.

In 2021, Logan had two second place finishes at Williams Grove. At Lincoln Speedway, Logan’s best finish was in second place in July 2020.

During his nine seasons on the Outlaws, he has compiled 31 wins. Most recently, Logan won in dominant fashion at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 22 where he won the fast time, heat race, dash and won the feature.

This season, in 17 starts, Logan has one win and seven Top Five finishes. Headed into the Outlaws race at Lincoln, Logan is fifth in championship points standings only 102 points out of the top spot.

He comes into the week in his home start with five consecutive top-five finishes.

The World of Outlaws invade Pennsylvania for the entire week, racing at Lincoln on Wednesday, May 11 and at Williams Grove on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.