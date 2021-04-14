Midstate tracks manage to race despite rainy weekend

Despite the weekend’s weather, many midstate tracks were able to get the surface in order and still race. Williams Grove was rained out this weekend.

Linda’s Speedway

Linda’s Speedway opened the season on Friday night with the 270cc micro sprints and 600cc micro sprints. In the 270cc micro sprints, veteran racer Pete Skias in the No. 3 car made the winning pass of Andrew Dietrich in the No. 88 car. In the 600cc micro sprints, Logan Rumsey in the No. 41 car led the entire race and finds himself in the winners circle.

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal managed to race Saturday despite the rain on Friday. In the 410 springs, young Anthony Macri in the No. 39 car made the feature winning pass to the inside of Gerald McIntire in the No. 33. The Dillsburg native has been fast this spring, but this is his first win of the season.

Also on Saturday, the USAC sprints were in town and the track proved tricky for several of these wingless 360 racers. First, Bill Unglert during warmups hits the rail and flips. Then Kenny Miller flips and ends up facing the right way, but he can’t continue with front end damage. Finally, New York’s Collin White finds himself in a similar position.

In the race, Collegeville’s Alex Brite in the white No. 20 car holds off the blue car of Steve Drevicki, who would finish in second.

Lincoln Speedway

On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway managed to race 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints and Outlaw Vintage. In the 410’s, No. 16 Aaron Bollinger looked like he’d get his first career win. But with a few laps to go, No. 39 Chase Dietz pulls and overly aggressive move and takes both cars out of the race. Dietz was trying to go from third to the lead. In the end Alliquiippa’s Tim Shaffer in the No. 72 inherits the lead and keeps it. This was Shaffer’s second win of the season at Lincoln.

