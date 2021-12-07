PA Speedweek announces 2022 schedule

Pennsylvania Speedweek is set for its 32nd annual event releasing its schedule on Monday. The 10-night event begins on June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 3.

Speedweek will make two stops at Williams Grove, Port Royal and Lincoln Speedway. The event will make one-day stops at BAPS, Grandview, Hagerstown and Selinsgrove.

The order of the schedule is the same as the 2021 edition of PA Speedweek.

Full 2022 schedule

Friday, June 24 Williams Grove Saturday, June 25 Lincoln Speedway Sunday, June 26 BAPS Motor Speedway Monday, June 27 Lincoln Speedway Tuesday, June 28 Grandview Speedway Wednesday, June 29 Port Royal Thursday, June 30 Hagerstown Speedway Friday, July 1 Williams Grove Saturday, July 2 Port Royal Speedway Sunday, July 3 Selinsgrove Speedway

“We could not be more pleased to partner with Red Robin again in 2022,” said Alan Kreitzer a member of the PA Sprint Speedweek association. “This year we saw a great turn out from the fans and the race teams. The fan and race team support, combined with Red Robin partnership it was yet another successful Speedweek. Red Robin continues to be a great supporter of sprint car racing and this partnership will help to advance the growing popularity and prestige of the PA Speed Week series.”

The 10 nights of consecutive racing are seen as the marquee event in Central Pennsylvania Racing. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Lance Dewease and Kyle Larson have all won the coveted title.