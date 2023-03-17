HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The World of Outlaws make their first stop in Pennsylvania this weekend as the top sprint car tour heads to Williams Grove and Lincoln Speedway.

When the top circuit comes to town, it means the Shark Racing drivers get to spend some time at home. Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen both grew up in Hanover and got their start in racing in Pennsylvania.

Schuchart is second in World of Outlaws point standings through seven races, and already has five top-five finishes on the season. Allen is coming off his best season ever in 2022, where the 28-year-old won four races. Shark Racing, owned by legendary driver Bobby Allen, is celebrating its 10th year on the tour.

World of Outlaws race at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, March 17 to open the track’s 84th season. Then the series heads to Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown on Saturday, March 18. That Saturday race has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start to account for weather and track conditions.

The World of Outlaws will make 12 stops in Pennsylvania this season, including seven at Williams Grove. The top sprint car series was supposed to start their Pennsylvania tour at Port Royal last weekend, but poor weather conditions cancelled the doubleheader weekend.