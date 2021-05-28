Shop Talk with Lance Dewease, Williams Grove win No. 100, honoring Davey Brown in June

UPDATE: Since abc27’s Allie Berube conducted this interview with Lance Dewease, Williams Grove has postponed Friday’s Davey Brown tribute race to June 25.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lance Dewease finally crossed the 100 win milestone off his list at Williams Grove last weekend. The fan favorite 410 sprint car driver had been close to the unprecedented feat in the past few races, but cracked through on Friday.

Starting in fourth, Dewease made his way to the front on the very first lap on his way to a dominant feature win. He withstood six restarts in the lead and never looked back.

Dewease has been looking for win No. 100 since his last Williams Grove victory back on June 26 of last season.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Famer became the all-time win leader, passing Freddie Rahmer with 90 and Greg Hodnett with 73. Clearly, Dewease is the first driver to cross into triple digits.

“But we’re not done; we’re just getting started,” Dewease told SpeedSport after the race.

Dewease is a six-time track champion at Williams Grove; his first Grove win coming in the Mitch Smith Memorial on July 10, 1992.

Dewease is currently ranked 11th by Sprint Car Ratings based on results from the last two years. In that time, Dewease has won nine races.

Early career

Dewease started racing in 1982 in the Micro Sprint Division as a 16-year-old driver. He got his first win in 1986 at Hagerstown Speedway.

The Fayetteville, Pa. resident has found immense success at all levels of sprint car racing. He says his career highlight was winning the 2002 Williams Grove National Open after starting in 13th place.

In the past 10 years, Dewease has won seven World of Outlaws races.

Davey Brown Memorial

Williams Grove plans to honor legendary mechanic Davey Brown Sr.

The 86-year-old mechanic began competing in the sport in 1953 and is highly regarded as one of the top mechanics to ever work on a sprint car.

Brown works on the 69k with Dewease. The driver weighs in on how special Brown is to the team and the sport.

Lance Dewease earned career win #100 last Friday…Will he make it 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ against the @ASCoC? #DaveyBrownTribute pic.twitter.com/L37RWAS9UN — Williams Grove (@WilliamsGrove) May 28, 2021

The tribute race was set for Friday, May 28 until rain postponed the event. The tribute race will now take place on the first night of PA Speedweek, Friday, June 25.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday.