TJ Stutts finds victory lane for first time in two years, first 410 race at Lincoln Speedway

Only one track ran this weekend: Lincoln Speedway near Hanover, Pa. The track ran 410 sprint cars and the Super Sportsmen.

Sportsmens are similar to sprint cars, but are self-starting. Insiders say the cars are also less expensive to build and maintain.

Lincoln Speedway

In the 30-lap 410 feature, Liverpool’s T.J. Stutts in the No. 11 opens a large lead from the pole early in the Outlaws Tune Up night. After a mid-race restart, the white No. 39 car of Chase Dietz pulls a slide job and takes first from Stutts. It doesn’t last long however as Stutts slides back in front a moment later.

Stutts gets his first win in two years and his first ever 410 win at Lincoln. A special moment on Mother’s Day eve for the Stutts family. TJ’s two sons join him in victory lane.

In the Super Sportsmen tour feature, Halifax’s Mike Enders started on the pole and wired all 25 laps for his first win of the year. Mike has a total of eight career sportsmen wins and four of them have come here at Lincoln.

