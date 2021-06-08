Two drivers make first-time appearances in victory lane, Dirt Track Tuesday highlights

One of the most memorable races of any driver’s career is the first time they win a race on a new level. For two 410 sprint car drivers, that moment came this weekend at local Midstate tracks.

This week’s Dirt Track Tuesday report features highlights from Williams Grove, Trail-Way and Lincoln.

Williams Grove Speedway

Williams Grove hosted School’s Out Night on Friday. New Jersey’s Justin Whittall in the No. 67 holds off this last turn charge by Aaron Moody in the No. 99 for his first career 410 sprint car win anywhere.

Whittall looks to have a promising racing career as the first-time victor is just 20 years old.

Trail-Way Speedway

At Trail-Way Speedway, Steve Owings in the No. 35 started on the front row and opened a large lead in the feature. However, while lapping traffic, Owings brushes the front stretch wall. This will soon send him to the pits with a flat tire.

Instead, Maryland’s Tim McCelland takes the checkers for another of several wins for him here at TW.

Lincoln Speedway

Lincoln also hosting a School’s Out night on Saturday. Brie Hershey led the first half of the 30 lap feature in her white No. 97 hoping for her first 410 win. If she could pull off the win, she would be the first female 410 winner in Lincoln Speedway’s history.

However, the red No. 16 of Birdsboro’s Aaron Bollinger gets past on the inside for his first career 410 sprint car win.

His car is family owned, and Aaron is thrilled to the bone.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.