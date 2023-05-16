MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It takes a lot of unsung heroes to put on a 410 sprint car race each week, from mechanics to EMS to the people who prepare the track.

Ride-along with one of the unsung heroes at Williams Grove: a push truck driver.

Before those cars can thrill the crowd on the track, someone has to physically push the car to get them moving. These types of race cars cannot start on their own and require a truck or four-wheeler to push the sprint car to get going.

This weekend, while the World of Outlaws invaded Williams Grove, abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube got to go inside one of those push trucks, thanks to Palmyra’s Joe Templin.

He’s been involved in racing for his entire life, and has pushed cars at the Grove for years.

“The thrill of speed [keeps getting me to come back],” Templin said. ” I guess. I don’t know. “I had a car for 15 years. My brother’s worked on the cars and my son drove. I had Lance Dewease one year. “

It may not look like much from the stands, but it may be the most fun job on the track.

Racing continues at Williams Grove Speedway every Friday, but the World of Outlaws wont be back in town until July.