Weekend of crashes makes for dramatic highlights, Dirt Track Tuesday

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dirt Track Tuesday features rather dramatic highlights of multiple crashes in a rainy weekend of racing. Trail-Way Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and BAPS Motor Speedway all put on interesting races to close out August 2021.

Trail-Way Speedway

At Trail-Way this weekend, Cody Phillips pulled off his first career 358 victory, after getting fairly close the last few weeks.

The Hanover-native won twice in 270 Micro Sprints at the track, before finally besting Steve Owings and the entire field on Friday.

He started on the pole, and even managed to build a 3.360-second lead through the first 11 laps.

Owings charged from ninth on the starting grid to third in that same stretch, and eventually came in second. Cameron Smith, Riley Emig, and Nat Tuckey completed the top five.

Lincoln Speedway

On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway played host to the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Cory Eliason led wire to wire, although huge crashes in the back of the field made for a sloppy night.

PA Posse favorites Freddy Rahmer, Robbie Kendall and Brent Marks all eliminated during the race thanks to those crashes. Some drivers said the mist caused the track surface to be sticky, while others complained of their helmet shields fogging up.

Eliason has 12 top 10 finishes in his last 13 races including a win last weekend and now the Kramer Klash victory on Saturday night.

BAPS Motor Speedway

It hasn’t been a picture perfect season for Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich, but he did pick up his fourth feature win of the season on Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway.

He started 10th in the race, but a fast car is all it took in the 30-lap feature.

“We needed this bad,” Dietrich said in an interview on BAPS Motor Speedway’s website. “It’s not that we’re slow. Everybody knows that we have speed, we’re up front it seems every night, but we just don’t get the wins. I wish we could start on the front row. We haven’t been on the front row except for maybe three or four times all year.”

Also at BAPS during hot laps, Zeb Wise caught the outside fencing producing a fiery crash. He was able to walk away.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.