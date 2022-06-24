HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 32nd annual Pennsylvania Speedweek has officially arrived featuring some of the best races of the entire season.

Drivers and fans from all over the country flock to Central Pennsylvania for 10 races in 10 consecutive nights from June 24 through July 3.

It’s an ambitious schedule in the heat and volatile weather of summer, so abc27 Sports Director asked for some forecasting help. She is joined by abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso to explain how the 10 days of weather are looking.

The opening weekend of races at Williams Grove, Lincoln Speedway and BAPS Speedway look dry and less humidity than normal. Sunday night into Monday, there are overnight storms that could struggle to clear, putting Day 4’s race at Lincoln Speedway in jeopardy.

From there, the following week currently looks promising, with a possible front coming through before July 4th weekend.

Speedweek will make two stops at Williams Grove, Port Royal and Lincoln Speedway. The event will make one-day stops at BAPS, Grandview, Hagerstown and Selinsgrove.