MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the World of Outlaws invades Pennsylvania, so do the grey clouds. Will the weather affect the two races scheduled for Williams Grove this weekend?

abc27 Meteorologist Dan Tomaso and Sports Anchor Allie Berube break down the Friday and Saturday outlook, timing of some pop up showers and what the tracks in the Midstate can withstand.

Tomaso explains that the abc27 weather team is forecasting less than 0.5 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, which is well within the threshold a dirt track can withstand.

The pop up nature of any showers means the rain would be short-lived, and will hopefully allow for a full weekend of sprint car racing in the Midstate.

World of Outlaws were at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday, May 11 where Hanover-native Jacob Allen won his third Outlaws race of his career.

The group is now racing at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. Details on the races, how to purchase tickets, and more can be found by clicking here.