Williams Grove 59th National Open to conclude 2021 sprint car season, full list of winners

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The biggest weekend of the sprint car calendar in Central Pennsylvania has arrived: the 59th annual Williams Grove Speedway Champion Racing Oil National Open, sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series.

The 40-lap feature pays one of the largest prizes of the entire season at $75,000 to the winner. The Saturday A-Main total purse exceeds 130,000 dollars. The National Open concludes the racing schedule at Williams Grove for 2021.

The first race was back in 1963 and eventual Indianapolis 500 champion Gordon Johncock of Hastings, Mich., won the very first 100-lap affair.

In 2020, Donny Schatz won the National Open, billed as the biggest spring car race in the nation. It was his sixth career victory in the event, the most among all drivers.

According to a race recap from Williams Grove, Schatz was the third and final leader in the hotly contested 40-lapper. A lap 12 restart saw David Gravel pull the trigger for control over Logan Schuchart but after locking down to the low side in the third and fourth turns, Schatz reeled in Gravel to make a low side, first turn winning move as the leader was entering traffic on lap 21. After a stoppage for fuel on lap 25, the restart saw fifth starter Kyle Larson come to life and when Schatz entered traffic with seven laps left he closed in for the win. Larson pulled a banzai run through the third and fourth corners as the pair raced to the checkers by blasting the outside line in the turns before pulling to Schatz’s outside in turn four however just as it appeared that he would edge in front his mount jumped the cushion.

Past National Open Winners

1963 : Gordon Johncock

: Gordon Johncock 1964 : Larry Dickson

: Larry Dickson 1965 : Henry Jacoby

: Henry Jacoby 1966 : Lou Blaney

: Lou Blaney 1967 : Bobbie Adamson

: Bobbie Adamson 1968 : Bobbie Adamson

: Bobbie Adamson 1969 : Gene Varner

: Gene Varner 1970 : Johnny Grum

: Johnny Grum 1971 : Kenny Weld

: Kenny Weld 1972 : Kenny Weld

: Kenny Weld 1973 : Kenny Weld

: Kenny Weld 1974 : Steve Smith

: Steve Smith 1975 : Kenny Weld

: Kenny Weld 1976 : Steve Smith

: Steve Smith 1977 : Van May

: Van May 1978 : Kramer Williamson

: Kramer Williamson 1979 : Smokey Snellbaker

: Smokey Snellbaker 1980 : Allen Klinger

: Allen Klinger 1981 : Steve Smith

: Steve Smith 1982 : Lynn Paxton

: Lynn Paxton 1983 : Lynn Paxton

: Lynn Paxton 1984 : Doug Wolfgang

: Doug Wolfgang 1985 : Doug Wolfgang

: Doug Wolfgang 1986 : Doug Wolfgang

: Doug Wolfgang 1987 : Joey Allen

: Joey Allen 1988 : Kenny Jacobs

: Kenny Jacobs 1989 : Stevie Smith

: Stevie Smith 1990 : Steve Kinser

: Steve Kinser 1991 : Stevie Smith

: Stevie Smith 1992 : Steve Kinser

: Steve Kinser 1993 : Don Kreitz Jr.

: Don Kreitz Jr. 1994 : Steve Kinser

: Steve Kinser 1995 : Mark Kinser

: Mark Kinser 1996 : Lance Dewease

: Lance Dewease 1997 : Sammy Swindell

: Sammy Swindell 1998 : Billy Pauch

: Billy Pauch 1999 : Mark Kinser

: Mark Kinser 2000 : Donny Schatz

: Donny Schatz 2001 : Lance Dewease

: Lance Dewease 2002 : Lance Dewease

: Lance Dewease 2003 : Steve Kinser

: Steve Kinser 2004 : Donny Schatz

: Donny Schatz 2005 : Donny Schatz

: Donny Schatz 2006 : Doug Esh

: Doug Esh 2007 : Donny Schatz

: Donny Schatz 2008 : Cody Darrah

: Cody Darrah 2009 : Greg Hodnett

: Greg Hodnett 2010 : Sammy Swindell

: Sammy Swindell 2011 : Jason Meyers

: Jason Meyers 2012 : Donny Schatz

: Donny Schatz 2013 : Fred Rahmer

: Fred Rahmer 2014 : David Gravel

: David Gravel 2015 : Stevie Smith

: Stevie Smith 2016 : Danny Dietrich

: Danny Dietrich 2017 : David Gravel

: David Gravel 2018 : Lance Dewease

: Lance Dewease 2019 : Brent Marks

: Brent Marks 2020: Donny Schatz

Admission prices for Saturday’s National Open are $40 for adults and $20 for youth. More information can be found on Williams Grove’s website by clicking here.