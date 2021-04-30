Williams Grove cancels races due to high wind

Williams Grove Speedway decided to cancel races for Friday, April 30 due to high wind conditions.

The track says it made the decision due to the high wind warning and projected gusts of up to 60mph this evening.

The track was set to host 410 sprints & Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and the United Racing Club. The track says it will be back to normal schedule on Friday, May 7th for VP Racing Fuels Night.

World of Outlaws sprints are set to race at Williams Grove on May 14 and 15.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.