Williams Grove cancels racing due to inclement weather

Another night without racing in the Midstate as weather forces Williams Grove to cancel racing for Friday, June 11th.

In a social media post, the Speedway says “due to the inclement weather, Williams Grove Speedway has made the decision to cancel tonight’s racing program.”

Fan Appreciation Night will now take place on July 9th. The MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 Sprints will be July 16th. pic.twitter.com/eRofHyzYYc — Williams Grove (@WilliamsGrove) June 11, 2021

The track has moved Fan Appreciation Night to July 9th, and the 358 sprint’s race will be July 16th.

Fan Appreciation Night will still offer free pre-race pit access for general admission fans and the Hoseheads.com giveaways.

Williams Grove returns to action Friday, June 18 with the return of the USAC Silver Crown Series as the mighty warriors of the USAC circuit vie in a 100-lap, $8,000 to win main event. The 410 sprint cars are also on next week’s program.

