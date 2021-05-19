Williams Grove Honors Davey Brown With All Stars Brown Tribute Race May 28

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Williams Grove Speedway will honor historic and famed sprint car mechanic and engine builder Davey Brown Sr. with the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Davey Brown Tribute Race coming up in two weeks, on Friday night, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Williams Grove event will pay $10,000 to win for the sprint cars in honor of the 86-year old Brown whose career is now within an eighth prolific decade after he began in the sport in 1953.

The event will inlcude a pre-race meet and greet in the infield with several personalities who have been touched by Brown’s prowess over the decades.

Tentatively slated to be on hand along with Brown are former sprint car and Indy car driver brothers PJ and James Chesson, second-generation driver Bobby Gearhart Jr., former driver Lynn Paxton and of course current Brown No. 69K owner/driver combo Don Kreitz Jr. and Lance Dewease will attend as well.

Streamed live on Beer Hill Gang TV via Facebook, a one hour question and answer session will be held in the infield from 5:45 to 6:45 pm to go along with the meet and greet session.

The All Stars Sprint Cars drivers will be out in full force to claim the Brown Tribute Race laurels and the cool 10K that will come with the 30-lap victory.

The holiday weekend kickoff racing special will be a “sprints only” racing program complete with a fireworks display. Race time is set for 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

More about Davey Brown Sr.

Davey Brown Sr. looks over the 69K at Saturday’s World of Outlaws race at Williams Grove.

Davey Brown Sr. overlooks Lance Dewease’s race team at Saturday’s World of Outlaws race at Williams Grove.

Davey Brown Sr. began his racing career as a mechanic and a driver in jalopies along with his friend Johnny Mackison Sr. in 1953.

Brown soon dropped the driving career and went on to build engines, fabricate and turn wrenches for many of the sports elite drivers throughout history including but not limited to Mackison Sr., Bobby Gearhart Sr., Paul Pitzer, Toby Tobias, Mitch Smith, Kramer Williamson, Doug Wolfgang, Kenny Jacobs, Lynn Paxton, Cris Eash,. Billy Pauch, the Chesson brothers, Don Kreitz Jr. and Lance Dewease.

Perhaps only the great Karl Kinser commands the respect and notoriety that Brown does within the sprint car community and racing annals and it’s that contribution to the sport and his legacy that Williams Grove Speedway will honor on May 28 with the Davey Brown Tribute Race.

For more Dirt Track Tuesday coverage, watch abc27 news at 6 pm every Tuesday. You can also find abc27’s coverage here.