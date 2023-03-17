MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Williams Grove Speedway will open its 84th season with a World of Outlaws sprint car race for the first time in track history.

The Outlaws have seven stops planned this 2023 season at Williams Grove, the most for the track since 2017.

“It is the first time our rivals will be kicking off the season with us, which is amazing [considering] our 80-plus year history,: said Williams Grove Speedway’s Liam Tencza. “We’re looking forward to the competition between the PA Posse and the Outlaws. As always, the fans always bring it and the drivers bring it.”

World of Outlaws in Pennsylvania in 2023

The top 410 sprint car series in the country, World of Outlaws, will race 12 times in Pennsylvania in 2023, after a doubleheader weekend at Port Royal was cancelled due to weather. The schedule has four major Pennsylvania stops in mid-March, mid-May, July and end of September into October.

For the first time in the history of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the tour will head north in March for a four-race swing against the PA Posse. Usually the Outlaws race on the West Coast during the early spring months.

Full list of stops for Williams Grove

Friday, March 17 – Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown at Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, May 12 – World of Outlaws Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, May 13 – World of Outlaws Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, July 21 – Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, July 22 – Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, September 29 – Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, September 30 – Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway

Lance Dewease won three Outlaws races at the Grove in 2022, including the National Open. Brad Sweet ensured the Outlaws weren’t swept at Williams Grove last year winning one race.

“Pennsylvania racing by far the best weekly competition between our local drivers,” Tencza said. “The points chase is always close. Last year, our points chase came down to the final race, the final lap. So it’s always exciting as far as that goes.”

Friday’s race is the first-ever March race for the half-mile track. For fans attending the season opening race, the gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 7.