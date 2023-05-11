HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — World of Outlaws made a mid-week pit stop at Hersheypark Stadium to meet with their Pennsylvania fans. In partnership with Milton Hershey School, the World of Outlaws held Hershey Sprint Car Experience.

The event also marked the 84th anniversary of the first race held at Hershey Stadium Speedway on May 11, 1939.

MHS decided to host the free Hershey Sprint Car Experience to give the community a chance to meet-and-greet with the Outlaws drivers, access antique cars and racecars, hauler tours.

Many of the Outlaws drivers spent time in the classroom working with the Milton Hershey students. The drivers explained the connection between the classroom and the automotive industry. Later this weekend, a few of our students will also be working with the pit crews at the

upcoming race at Williams Grove Speedway.

The World of Outlaws race three times in May in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, May 10 the Outlaws were at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown. The series then heads to Williams Grove for races on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13. For a full list of when the Outlaws are racing in Central Pennsylvania, click here.