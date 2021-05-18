World of Outlaws sweeps week series with PA Posse at Lincoln, Williams Grove

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In its annual trip to Pennsylvania, the World of Outlaws took to Lincoln Speedway and Williams Grove for three races three races in four days.

Lincoln Speedway

The Outlaws first stop in Pennsylvania was Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday night. The 2021 Gettysburg Clash was a four car race between Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri and Brad Sweet. The World of Outlaws points leader, Sweet, added another victory on the season with Wednesday’s win.

Williams Grove

There are certainly sounds you miss after a long time away, this is 100% one of them. @WilliamsGrove | @WorldofOutlaws pic.twitter.com/3lJQcZVapt — Allie Berube (@allieberube) May 16, 2021

Williams Grove hosted two World of Outlaws races last weekend. Friday night, PA Posse favorite Lance Dewease was in hot pursuit of his 100th victory at the track. The 69k was just one turn away from reaching that milestone when Outlaws driver Carson Macedo retook the lead and won.

On Saturday, the Outlaws looked for the sweep of the Pennsylvania week of racing. Aaron Reutzel makes good and took the checkers.

