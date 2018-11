abc27.3 will televise Friday's District 6A football finals between Harrisburg and Central Dauphin on Friday Night November 16. The game will be seen live from West Shore Stadium.

Harrisburg won the first meeting 20-5. The winner moves on the state semi-finals.

The game can be seen over the air on abc27.3 and on cable Comcast 245 Verizon 462 Blue Ridge 226 and Kuhn 69