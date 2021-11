YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Steve Slawinski knew something was wrong when checks and bank cards from different financial institutions started showing up in his York County mailbox with his name on them.

"I called the {banks} and told them I didn't open up an account," Slawinski said. "They looked up all the information and saw that someone has my social security number. I said 'is that all they needed?'. They said you don't have to open up a bank account in person, you can apply online. It used to be, at least that I remember, I had to be in-person to open up my checking account and give them a couple forms of ID to say hey this is Steve. They said if they have your social they can do just about anything."