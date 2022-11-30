MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead could return sooner than initially feared after he suffered a pectoral injury against Houston.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Armstead will be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but he did not rule out a potential return Sunday when the Dolphins face San Francisco. Armstead will not require surgery.

”Terron Armstead continues to impress me as an individual and professional and a teammate,” McDaniel said. ”If there’s a way that he can be on the field and play in December against a playoff team, he lives for that moment.”

Armstead has dealt with a lingering toe issue since the season opener, but has only missed one game this season, which was a Week 6 loss to Minnesota.

He played 37 snaps against the Texans on Sunday before leaving the game. After Armstead left, Miami gave up four sacks to Houston, in part, McDaniel said, because of his overaggressive play-calling.

”He really, really wants to help lead this team, which we rely on him to,” McDaniel said. ”He was a little nervous in the 24 hours after, but in double the time, he has come back with a little pep in his step.”

Right tackle Austin Jackson, who returned against Houston after a high ankle sprain kept him out since Week 1, likely will not play Sunday after re-injuring the same ankle, McDaniel said.

Running back Raheem Mostert, who missed last week with a knee injury, could return Sunday.

”I’m definitely ready to go,” Mostert said Wednesday.

—

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL