Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach, per NFL Network

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with an official during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Eagles have parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Philadelphia finished the season 4-11-1.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie expressed concern in recent weeks over Pederson’s plan moving forward. The pair were expected to meet again early this week in Florida, according to ESPN.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017, and guiding them to the playoffs in 2017, ’18 and ’19, it was expected Pederson would remain as head coach through the 2021 season.

In five seasons with the Eagles, Pederson owns a 46-39-1 record.

