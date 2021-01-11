Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach, per NFL Network

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with an official during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Eagles have parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Philadelphia finished the season 4-11-1.

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie expressed concern in recent weeks over Pederson’s plan moving forward. The pair were expected to meet again early this week in Florida, according to ESPN.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017, and guiding them to the playoffs in 2017, ’18 and ’19, it was expected Pederson would remain as head coach through the 2021 season.

After speaking with two people close to former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

In five seasons with the Eagles, Pederson owns a 46-39-1 record.