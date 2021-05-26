Drew Mendoza lifts Harrisburg Senators past Bowie Baysox

BOWIE, Md. (WHTM) — Led by Drew Mendoza, the Harrisburg Senators unleashed their biggest offensive output on the road in their series opener against the Bowie Baysox.

Mendoza clubbed a pair of three-run home runs to help Harrisburg to a 10-6 win, the team’s seventh of the season.

On the mound, starter Luis Reyes was able to pick up his first win of the season, despite giving up six earned runs in five and two-thirds innings. Frankie Bartow continued his hot start in the ninth, giving up a hitless final frame.

The Senators improve to 7-12 on the year and will face Bowie again Wednesday.