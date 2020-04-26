Eagles complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft selections

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: The Philadelphia Eagles logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jalen Reagor – WR – TCU

(First round – Overall Pick No. 21)

The Eagles selected TCU’s Jalen Reagor with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft at pick no. 21. He’s a two-time All-Big 12 selection, who caught 148 passes for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns. He finished in second on TCU’s all-time list in receiving touchdowns in just three seasons.

“It’s just a sigh of relief, man, like all this hard work you put in for this moment,” Reagor said. “My whole life I’ve told my people, my family, I’m going to be a first rounder someday. It’s just crazy. I’m so blessed to have it come true, and then what greater organization to go to [than the] Philadelphia Eagles. So, I’m very excited and ready to go.”

He is the son of former Eagles defensive tackle Montae Reagor, who played in the NFL for nine years.

Jalen Hurts – QB – Oklahoma

(Second round – Overall Pick No. 53)

In a surprising move, the Eagles took quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 222 pound QB played just one season for Oklahoma, completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, while taking the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. The senior was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2019.

“I was very excited when I got the phone call,” Hurts said. “The opportunity to go there and to be a part of the organization, kind of surreal, a surreal moment getting that call, and I’m just blessed right now.”

Career statistics: 65.1 completion percentage, 9,477 passing yards, 80 passing touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 3,274 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns.

Davion Taylor – OLB – Colorado

(Third round – Overall Pick No. 103)

Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor brings an unusual career path to the Eagles. He played less than two games of high school football as he was raised in a family of Seventh-day Adventists who observe the sabbath sundown Friday through sundown Saturday.

He played for a community college, before earning a scholarship to play at Colorado. In his senior season, he had 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

K’Von Wallace – S – Clemson

(Fourth round – Overall Pick No. 127)

Clemson safety K’Von Wallace won two National Championships while in college. He finished his college career with 178 tackles, 21 pass breakups, five interceptions and two sacks. He was a third-team All-ACC pick last season.

“I’m a guy that plays with passion, a guy that plays with a lot of heart, a guy that loves the game, a guy that’s going to do everything he can to get the upper hand on my opponents, whether it’s watching film or extra work after practice,” Wallace said. “I’m just a guy that’s hungry and is going to go get it.”

Jack Driscoll – OG – Auburn

(Fourth round – Overall Pick No. 145)

Jack Driscoll joins the Eagles from Auburn where he played two -seasons, after transferring from UMass where he started for most of two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 306 pound offensive lineman has played left guard and left tackle.

“I grew up kind of near Philly, not too close, so I understand that the Philly fans are the best in the NFL, and there is no question about that,” Driscoll said. “They’re passionate. I want to earn their respect. I’ll play well and the Philadelphia Eagles are an incredible organization. They’re one of the most respected in the NFL, if not the most respected. So, I am so honored to be able to play for this organization, and for them to take a chance on me truly means a lot.”

John Hightower – WR – Boise State

(Fifth round – Overall Pick No. 168)

John Hightower caught 51 passes for 943 yards and eight touchdowns, he also averaged 18.5 yards per catch in 2019. He was a second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection as a WR and kick returner.

The 6-foot-1, 189 pound receiver finished with 1,447 yards and 14 scores in his two seasons.

Shaun Bradley – ILB – Temple

(Sixth round – Overall Pick No. 196)

Temple’s Shaun Bradley gets to stay in Philadelphia after the Eagles picked up the inside linebacker in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 235 pound senior compiled 256 tackles, 22 for loss, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Quez Watkins – WR – Southern Mississippi

(Sixth round – Overall Pick No. 200)

Quez Watkins dazzled scouts at this year’s NFL scounting combine with the second fastest 40-yard dash time amongst wide receivers, at 4.35 seconds.

In three seasons at Southern Mississippi, he racked up 159 receptions for 2,404 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors twice in his college career.

Prince Tega Wanogho – OT – Auburn

(Sixth round – Overall Pick No. 210)

Prince Tega Wanogho boasts one of the most unique stories in this year’s NFL Draft, hailing from Delta State, Nigeria. He grew up in Africa with his eight siblings before moving to the United States at age 16 to play basketball at Edgewood Academy in Alabama.

He broke his leg as a senior, and only played one season of football in high school before attending Auburn on a football scholarship.

He switched from right tackle to the left side in 2017, and started every game in his final two seasons.

Casey Toohill – DE – Stanford

(Seventh round – Overall Pick No. 233)

With the Eagles final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Philadelphia took Standford defensive end Casey Toohill. In 2019, he had 57 tackles (11.5 for loss), eight sacks and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound edge rusher is a hybrid between an outside linebacker and defensive end.